Public Relations nightmares become opportunities to become better

HOUSTON - This month the world was exposed to some of the worse public relation disasters in recent memory.

Pepsi kicked off the the publicity firestorm when the company tried to promote peace through a new racially charged campaign ad. The ad fell short of inspiring and left many wondering what was Pepsi thinking.

Sean Spicer followed the media storm after comparing Syria's chemical attack to Hitler's resolve for using gas chambers.

United Airline closed out the month when passengers captured video footage of a man being dragged off of a flight and beaten.

Marketing professor Partha Krishnamurthy from the University of Houston, said as bad as it is, he actually sees a road to recovery for United.

“I felt the same way for Toyota, I felt the same way for Blue Bell whenever there are disasters of this kind, key is to not keep making these mistakes or compounding the problem,” Krishnamurthy said.

In the long term, United is going to have to change their policies when it comes to bumping overbookings.

In the short term, to get people to abandon their socially motivated principled stances, it might take some hefty discounts.