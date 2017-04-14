Speedy the goat saves family from a fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. -- Don't let this little goat fool you. Speedy - the loud family pet - is now being hailed a hero.

"I was in the living room sleeping," said Abigail Bruce.

The 10-year-old said her sleep was interrupted Saturday night by Speedy. The goat was jumping on her legs and then her chest. He wasn't giving up until his message got across.

"I was thinking 'What's happening?' And all I seen was smoke," she said.

Abigail jumped off the couch and barged into her parent's room.

"I woke up to Abigail running into the room saying it was smokey and she could barely breathe," said her father Nick Bruce.

He soon realized the garage was engulfed in flames.

"The fire was already starting to come through the windows," he said.

The family jumped out the bedroom window and onto the front lawn unscathed.

The fire department arrived minutes later. They were able to get the flames out, but unfortunately, the smoke and soot damaged everything inside.

The family said it could have been worse if it weren't for Speedy.

"He knew what to do and everything," said Abigail.

Speedy joined the family only two days before their home caught fire. The goat was an early birthday gift for Abigail.

"I didn't approve of him at first but he'll be there from now on," said Nick Bruce.

Speedy isn't your normal pet, but Abigail knew that all along.

"I think he was special before we got him," she said.

Officials told WREG the cause of the fire was electrical.