Strange Science: Researchers at UC Berkeley spend years studying why shoelaces come untied

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERKELEY, Calif-- Here's a little Strange Science.

Have you ever wondered why shoelaces come untied?

Well, researchers at UC Berkeley are on a mission to find out!

"It is scientific curiosity," UC Berkeley's Dr. Oliver O'Reilly said.

An advanced research team tackled the mystery one knot at a time by analyzing every possible phenomenon for why this occurs.

"We have friction," fellow student Christopher Daily-Diamond said. "We have the side, we have the shape, how it's tied."

The team spent two full years conducting an in depth study of dynamic untying."

"No, not all work has to be Nobel Prize worthy," Daily-Diamond said. "Some of the best work even goes unrecognized."

Researchers discovered an advanced force of physics that pulls the strongest knots apart eventually and that finding can have future applications on understanding DNA.

Then again, isn't that just a force called gravity?

Until next time, stay strange.