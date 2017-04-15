Chain of collisions kills woman on North Beltway 8

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON – A tragic chain of events led to woman’s death on Beltway 8 Saturday morning.

Officials said around 2 a.m., a woman, along with a passenger in a Ford Fusion, were driving when her car experienced mechanical troubles and she stopped in the moving lane on the North Beltway 8 over Vickery Drive.

After the vehicle stopped, a driver in a Nissan Pathfinder didn’t see the car fast enough and attempted to swerve, but hit the side of her car.

According to police, the Nissan stopped and the woman got out of her car to look at the damage. When she did that, she was struck by a Mitsubishi Gallant that was unable to avoid her in time.

Police say the woman died on scene and the drivers involved in the accidents will not face any charges since the woman’s car had stopped in a moving lane of traffic.