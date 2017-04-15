El Galéon, a floating museum, calling Galveston home for a week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALVESTON, Texas -- Take a tour of the El Galéon, a floating museum docked in Galveston, as a part of Tour of the Seven Seas.

The Texas Seaport Museum, located at Pier 22, will play host to the tall, impressive ship from April 13-23, 2017.

The El Galéon is a replica of a majestic Spanish galleon that beautifully captures and represents Spanish culture, thus becoming an extraordinary attraction in each and every port she visits.

Converted into a floating museum, the vessel offers a unique space to perform a wide range of events, as well as excellent zones that serve as the interpretive center dedicated to galleons.