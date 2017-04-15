× Former NFL player accidentally hits, kills his daughter while moving truck

MESA, Az. – A whole heap of pain is being felt by a former NFL tight end.

On Friday, Todd Heap took the biggest hit in his life after accidentally running over his daughter while moving a truck on his property in Mesa, Arizona.

The three-year-old died after being taken to a local hospital.

An outpouring of support flooded social media. Texans star DE J.J. Watt tweeted out: “Absolutely gutted for Todd Heap and his family. thoughts are with them in this incredibly tough time.”

Heap played a decade for the Baltimore who issued this statement on the tragedy:

“We cannot imagine the heartbreak and sorrow Todd and Ashley’s family feels right now. This is knee-buckling news and an overwhelmingly sad tragedy. Our prayers, our thoughts and our hearts are with the Heaps, who have contributed so much to the Ravens and Baltimore community. We believe their deep faith and tremendous support from friends and family will help them through this unimaginable time.”

His last two season in the NFL were with the Arizona Cardinals who had this to say:

“Our hearts go out to Todd, Ashley and the Heap family. It is a grief that is beyond words and one which no family should ever experience. Hopefully the prayers, love and support of their incredible group of friends and family provide them comfort that along with their strong faith will lead them through this unspeakably difficult time.”

