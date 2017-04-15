× Man drowns in San Jacinto River while trying to save young family member

HOUSTON — A man drowned while trying to save a young family member from drowning in the San Jacinto River, according to Harris County deputies.

Deputies said the incident was reported around 2:28 p.m. at Magnolia Park, located at Riverside Street and Beach Street.

According to the HCSO Marine unit, the 25-year-old man saw his family member, a young girl, floundering in the water near the shore line. The man jumped in the water and drowned while trying to save the girl.

The man’s body has been recovered, and a medical examiner has been dispatched.

Officials said the girl is out of the water, and was not injured or in distress while in the water.