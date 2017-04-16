Claim your kids and claim your wives, Tax Day is almost here!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Attention, America: Tax Day is approaching!

Procrastinators across the country are scrambling to file their taxes on or before April 18th.

Do not forget April 18-- it is also the last chance to claim your 2013 tax refund.

Here are some tips, for those of you who waited until the last possible minute.

First, it is time to get organized. "Get in the right frame of mind and gather all your documents" suggests certified public accountant, Byron Riley.

To get every hard earned penny back, make sure to do some research.

Riley says it is important to be aware of every expense and deduction available to you. "An area where I see people miss opportunity on is mileage. The mileage expense is a very high deductible for some people" he explains. The deduction, which is 53 cents per mile, can rack up!

To those wanting to file on their own, it is important to be knowledgeable of the laws and regulations around preparing your return.

Ask yourself questions. "Did you have any life event changes? Did you get married? New baby? Was there a death in the family?" says Riley.

Republicans may want nothing to do with Obamacare, but as Riley puts it, "it is still the law of the land." So get out our 1095 forms and avoid paying a health insurance penalty.

Hey, we get it, taxes are confusing.

For Houstonians needing a little extra help, Baker Ripley offers free tax preparation for families earning up to $58,000 a year.

H&R Block Office Manger Martiza Blasio says they will be offering extended hours during this crunch time. "If we have someone in the office, who needs to get their tax return, then we'll be here until the last one is taken care of" Blasio said.

Think twice about saying "screw it"-- you will pay a price. Anyone who does not file their taxes will end up with a "failure to file" and a "failure to pay" penalty.

Life happens. If there is just no way you can file your taxes on time, make sure to file for an extension. By doing so, you will avoid the "failure to file" penalty.

So, claim your kids and claim your wives, April 18 is in sight!