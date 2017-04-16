× Galveston hotel security guard dies days after shooting

GALVESTON, Texas – The security guard who was shot multiple times at the San Luis Hotel in Galveston died Saturday night, according to Galveston PD.

After being in ICU and having multiple surgeries, Phillip Molis passed away around 10:30 p.m., according to officials.

Molis was shot on April 9 around 10:15 p.m. in the venue’s parking lot located in the 5200 block of Seawall Boulevard after he approached three suspicious men. He was shot by one of the men before they fled the scene.

Police arrested Tyrone Davis Haynes, 21, on an unrelated charge when police found him near the scene of the shooting but they’re still looking for two other men responsible for shooting Molis.

There’s a $30,000 reward being put up by multiple community groups for information that leads police to them.

If anyone has any information related to the shooting, please contact the Galveston Police Department at 409-765-3702.