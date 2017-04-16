Houstonians celebrate Easter Sunday at Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Hearts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Christians all around the world gathered today to celebrate Easter!

The congregation at the Co-Catherdal of the Sacred Hearts, located in downtown Houston, filled the pews and sang along in worship for the annual, widely celebrated occasion.

The service started with the lighting of candles, followed by a prayer and blessings among the congregation.

Other churches around H-Town held services filled at max capacity for those eager to hear the word based on the resurrection of Jesus.

With tension being at an all-time high across the world, sometimes it's nice to have a day of reflection, positivity, and celebration!