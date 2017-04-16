Man found shot to death in vehicle near Missouri City Fire Station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating the death of a man found shot multiple times in a car Sunday morning.

According to Det. Willis Huff of HPD, a man in his mid-30s was found around 1 a.m. in a rental car near the Missouri City Fire Station. He was confirmed dead on the scene.

Det. Willis said about an hour before the man was found, they were dispatched to a shooting at the 12800 block of Dunlap that was eventually cleared. They are trying to see if the two scenes are connected.

The man has not been identified yet.

If anyone knows any information about this incident, please contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600.