HOUSTON – A man was found stabbed to death in an apartment Saturday night, according to HPD.

Det. Kyle Heaverlo said after a neighbor called authorities, they arrived at the 1500 block of Gentry Street around 11 p.m. where they noticed a man in his early to mid-40s laying dead. Heaverlo said the man was stabbed in his chest at least once.

Houston police said a female relative was inside the apartment when the man was found, and is being questioned.

The scene is still under investigation.