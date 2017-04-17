× 56-year-old driver killed in east Houston crash, police say

HUMBLE, Texas — The Houston Police Department is still investigating after a 56-year-old man was killed following a crash Thursday night in the Humble area.

Investigators said the victim was driving a blue GMC C1500 pickup truck along West Clayton Parkway when he failed to maintain a single lane and struck a parked City of Houston Public Works truck around 9:30 p.m.

Public Works crew was filling potholes in the roadway when the accident happened, police said.

The victim was rushed to Ben Taub General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.