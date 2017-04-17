Andre Johnson to retire a Texan!

The @HoustonTexans will sign WR Andre Johnson to a 1-day contract on Wednesday that will allow him to retire as a member of the organization pic.twitter.com/jXZcErAinw — Texans PR (@TexansPR) April 17, 2017

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans will sign WR Andre Johnson to a one-day contract on Wednesday that will allow him to retire as a member of the organization, the team announced today. Johnson will be honored at a press conference on April 19 at NRG Stadium.

Johnson played and started 169 games during his first 12 seasons of his career with the Texans after being drafted third overall in the 2003 NFL Draft. He owns most of the Texans record book since he is the franchise’s all-time leader in career receptions (1,012), receiving yards (13,597), receiving touchdowns (64) and 100-yard games (51).

Johnson also holds numerous individual game records for the Texans, including most receptions (14), receiving yards (273) and receiving touchdowns (three) in a game.