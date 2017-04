Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The recent missile strikes sent a message to the rest of the world that the U.S. is back and will not be pushed around.

Many Americans are feeling pretty good about recent moves by President Trump. Perhaps the recent flexing of U.S. military muscle will actually prevent us from getting into another war.

In the end it’s not up to us.

All we can do is try not to worry and hope that it’ll all work out fine.