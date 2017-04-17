Condoms clog up sewer line uncovering prostitution ring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN, Texas-- The owners of Jade Massage in Austin may have just flushed their freedom down the toilet.

The buildings leasing company became suspicious after the toilet kept getting clogged.

The plumber informed the leasing office that a large volume of condoms were to blame.

Cops were then called in to investigate Jade Massage owners, Joseph Emery and Juan Wang.

In February, authorities stopped Wang from getting on a plane to China with $30,000.00 in cash. The next month, detectives questioned men leaving the massage parlor who said they paid for sexual services inside.

When police raided the massage parlor Wang was with one naked man and a second female masseuse was with a different naked man.

They also found $60,000.00 in cash inside a safe at Wang and Emery's home. The couple was arrested and accused of running a prostitution ring and money laundering.