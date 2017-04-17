Couple kicked off United flight on way to wedding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- United Airlines has dominated headlines with one outrageous incident after another.

Adding to the list of United blunders is a couple who were stranded while travelling to get married.

Michael Hohl, and Amber Maxwell were on their way to their wedding in Costa Rica, when they were booted off their flight.

United released a statement, which read in part: "These passengers repeatedly attempted to sit in upgraded seating which they did not purchase and they would not follow crew instructions to return to their assigned seats."

You think they'd be a little weary of kicking any customers to the curb right now, after last week's violent removal of Dr. David Dao from a flight in Chicago.

The airline has now changed their overbooking policy, to require employees who need to board a flight, to check in 60 minutes ahead of time.

United said, this way they'll already be on the plane and seated before it fills up, and no one will have to be taken off of a plane to make room.

Delta Airlines has also changed their policy on overbooking, by offering up to $10,000 to those willing to give up their seats, the previous cap was a little over $1300.

Not a tough choice. Maybe this will lead to cheap seats for those of you brave enough to fly the skies with United.