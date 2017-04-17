Disney reveals new details about Star Wars Land — and it sounds incredible

ORLANDO — Is it 2019 yet?

During a Star Wars event in Orlando on Saturday, Disney revealed new details about the Star Wars lands coming to Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California.

During a panel at the Star Wars Celebration event, Walt Disney Imagineering and Lucasfilm representatives said guests will be able to control their theme park experience by choosing to work for the Resistance or the First Order.

Visitors will also get the opportunity to pilot the Millennium Falcon. Disney Imagineer Asa Kalama hinted there may be “consequences” for how well you pilot the ship.

“An experience might begin on board the Millennium Falcon and follow you right out the door of the attraction and into the local watering hole,” Kalama said. Pablo Hidalgo of Lucasfilm said technology will allow guests to “build a reputation” inside the land. Disney did not reveal how this will be accomplished, but the land will likely utilize RFID technology currently used in MagicBands.

Panelists at the event said the land will have its own distinct smells and tastes, including “blue milk/Bantha milk.”

Here’s how Disney Parks described the land on its official blog:

“The team shared exciting new details about the story behind this mysterious destination somewhere on the Outer Rim — lying on the edge of the Unknown Regions. The remote village was once a busy crossroads along the old sub-lightspeed trade routes, but the prominence of the outpost has been bypassed with the rise of hyperspace travel. Now home to those who prefer less attention, it has become a thriving port for smugglers, rogue traders and adventurers traveling between the frontier and uncharted space. It’s also a convenient safe-haven for others intent on avoiding the expanding reach of the First Order.”

The $4 billion investment was first announced in 2015.

The land will be built within Disney’s Hollywood Studios park at Walt Disney World and inside Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California. Both lands are expected to open in 2019.