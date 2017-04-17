× Driver killed while standing on Sam Houston Tollway after traffic accident, police say

HOUSTON — Police are investigating after a fatal crash in northeast Houston over the weekend.

The victim was driving a black Ford Fusion when her vehicle stalled near the 4600 block of N. Sam Houston Parkway East at around 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

As the car was sitting in a lane of traffic, the driver of a silver Nissan Pathfinder did not see the vehicle. The second driver swerved and struck the right-side passenger door of the Ford.

The victim got out of her car to survey the damage and exchange information with the driver of the Nissan. As the victim was standing outside her vehicle, the driver of a black Mitsubishi Galant failed to see the stalled Ford and stuck the left rear of the vehicle.

The victim, who was standing outside her vehicle, died at the scene.

The drivers of the Galant and Pathfinder were questioned and released.