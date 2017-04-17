Houston Black Restaurant Week is back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- Follow your fork and listen to your taste buds because Black Restaurant Week is back.

This year the festivities will run from April 17th to April 30th.

That's two weeks to enjoy flavors ranging from Cajun, Ethiopian, Nigerian, Caribbean and Southern.

With 20 local restaurants joining in, you'll find casual dining from $15 to $25 bucks and fine dining from $35 to $45.

All proceeds from black restaurant week go to the Blue Triangle Community Center to help with renovations.