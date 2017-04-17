Houston Mayor presents Scholarships to at Risk Youth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- Seven local high school seniors received help for their college tuition from the non-profit organization, America in Recovery.

"They are required to be 'C' students. It's amazing they are graduating high school, they come from backgrounds and difficulties. When we had them write a 500-word essay, it'll bring tears to your eyes," said Larry Keast, Founder of America In Recovery.

The $2,500.00 dollar scholarships will help teens who haven't had the easiest road to graduation.

"Now I don't have to worry about always working or taking out loans. I can just have this scholarship to help me," Bobbie Gutierrez said.

Mayor Sylvester Turner presented the scholarships to the students with a special message of encouragement and perseverance.