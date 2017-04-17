Houston Press Best of Houston ® – Best Vape Shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- Move over tobacco industry, vaping is here and it is taking over the cigarette industry.

The Houston Press, names Vapor Gypsy the best vape shop in Houston.

With flavors like apple pie moonshine, pecan pie and sweet tea, they've got you covered.

If you are new to vaping, there's no need to stress over where or how to start.

“From the minute that they walk through the door we are focused on what their needs are, what their intake levels have been, cause it’s very easy to go back to the old habit and pick up a pack of cigarettes. So for us, it's about giving them all the tools and resources they need to be able to successfully accomplish their tobacco harm reduction," said owner Leslie Dean.

With an impressive selection of fashionable gypsy garb, even non-vapers can see why Vapor Gypsy is the Best in Houston.