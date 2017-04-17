Houston sports lineup: Rockets, Astros, Texans dominate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- The Rockets saw victory during the first round of the NBA Playoffs and chances of securing a championship looks pretty good.

The Rockets dominated Sunday night's game scoring 118-87 over Oklahoma City. James Harden's counterpoint Patrick Beverley had a huge night, with 21 points, 10 rebounds, and effectively shut down "Mr. Triple-Double," Russell Westbrook. Beverley said the win was a team effort and everyone deserves credit.

From the court to the diamond, the Astros have reason to be optimistic too.

ESPN is putting the Astros at the top of their power rankings.

The Astros jumped five spots from week one knocking the defending World Champion Chicago Cubs off the top rank. Thanks to Jose Altuve's recent surge, reaching base in 11 consecutive at-bats and raising his batting average over 300 the Astros are on the home stretch.

On the gridiron, the Texans are starting OTAs by hitting the weight room.

The Texans are planning to host two quarterbacks this week, who could be first round picks in next week's draft: Clemson's Deshaun Watson and Texas Tech's Patrick Mahomes II.

.....but 24 other teams will have the chance to call their name first.

Currently quarterback Tom Savage is expected to start the position this season.

The backbone of the team, JJ Watt said his back is feeling pretty good and he's itching to get out there.