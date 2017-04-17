× HPD: Girlfriend arrested in fatal stabbing of north Houston man

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department has arrested and charged a woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death over the weekend.

Virginia Adame, 48, is charged with murder and evidence tampering in the death of Moses Lopez, 44.

Lopez was found dead at a home in the 1500 block of Gentry Street around 11:10 p.m. Investigators arrested the victim’s girlfriend later that night.

Police said Adame was taken into custody without incident.

Investigators are still trying to learn what provoked the victim’s alleged killer.