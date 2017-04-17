× HPD: Man dies after running out onto North Freeway

HOUSTON — Police are still investigating after a man running across the North Freeway was stuck and killed over the weekend.

The driver of a gray Hyundai Sonata was headed southbound on the highway around 2 a.m. Sunday when the victim ran out in front of him. The Sonata struck the victim, and the impact caused to car to stall in the main lanes of the freeway.

Police said the car was then struck from behind by a black Hyundai.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

Investigators said the passengers in both vehicles were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the Sonata driver was released after being found not impaired.