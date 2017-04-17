× HPD: Woman ejected from seat during fatal crash in Fifth Ward

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a driver was killed during a fatal crash over the weekend in the Fifth Ward.

The incident happened around 3:10 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Broyles Street.

Police said a woman was speeding down Broyles Street in a black Mazda when the driver of a Ford pickup truck, which was also speeding, veered into her lane and struck the woman’s vehicle near Collingsworth Street. The crash caused both vehicles to lose control and flip over, investigators said.

The Mazda hit a street sign, a power pole, a tree and then finally a house before coming to rest. The victim was thrown from her seat and later pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ford struck three vehicles parked in the front of the same house. The driver was questioned and then released.

The case will be presented to the Harris County grand jury for possible charges, the police department said.