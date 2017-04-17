× Man fatally shot during argument in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Police are investigating after an argument escalated to gunfire and a man was killed in southwest Houston area.

Carlos Donaires, 33, was found dead in the 7200 block of Kingsgate Circle around midnight Sunday.

Officers said the victim was involved in an altercation with several other men. At some point, police said one of the men pulled out a gun and shot Donaires.

The men left in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the HPD homicide division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.