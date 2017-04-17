× Man, woman killed in back-to-back shootings in east Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Investigators are searching for possibly one gunman who is accused of killing two people Monday morning at different locations within east Harris County, authorities said. As of now, officers are working to determine whether the two incidents are related.

Officers responded to the first call around 6 a.m. at a home in the 12300 block of Greencanyon Drive. Investigators said the gunman shot a woman and then fled. The victim was pronounced dead at 6:20 a.m.

Deputies received a second call moments later at a business in the 12210 block of Kindred Drive. At the business, a man had been shot. He was pronounced dead around 8:20 a.m.

The witness who called authorities said the second victim was shot by an unknown person who later fled.

Homicide investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are scoping out both scenes.

This is a developing story.