Rockets blast Thunder in Game 1

HOUSTON, TX — Will the real MVP please stand up!

Sunday night James Harden lead the Rockets with 37 points, but he wasn’t the only Rocket firing on all cylinders.

Patrick Beverly’s electric play on both ends of the floor drove Houston to a 118-86 blow out win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Beverly finished the night scoring 21 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Pat also had the tall task of guarding MVP contender Russell Westbrook. On the night, Mr. Triple Double was held to 22 points on 6 for 23 shooting and committed 9 turnovers.

Game 2 is this Wednesday night at Toyota Center.