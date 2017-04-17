× Teen killed in shooting at apartments in downtown Houston

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating the death of a 16-year-old victim over the weekend in the Downtown area.

Officers responded around 12:25 p.m. Sunday to reports of a shooting at the Clayton Homes Apartments in the 1900 block of Runnels Street.

The victim — later identified as Elia Ndayisenga — was found injured from a gunshot wound and was taken to Memorial Hermann hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In the beginning, police said no weapon was found. However, a pistol was soon discovered after investigators spoke with several young men who were present when the shooting happened.

Police are still trying piece together what caused the shooting.