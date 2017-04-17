Two deadly shootings in two different locations may be the work of one man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The hunt is on for a shooting suspect that may have taken two lives Monday morning in East Harris County.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the body of a 61-year-old woman was found shot. There was a male child home but he did not hear or see anything. It is believed that the woman was shot by her 53-year-old estranged husband who is said to have been seen fleeing the scene in a black Toyota Tundra.

The woman was wearing a shirt with the name of a nearby trucking company on it, which led Investigators to believe that she was on her way to work when she was killed.

After discovering the first body, investigators were alerted to a second shooting at the same nearby trucking company. Police arrived to find the trucking company supervisor shot inside of his car. Investigators believe he had just unlocked the gate to start the business day when he was attacked.

“He got back into his vehicle at which time a man in a black pickup truck pulled alongside his vehicle and shot between three and five rounds striking the adult male,” said authorities.

Both homicides are under investigation.