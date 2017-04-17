Virginia man receives Easter surprise after losing his service dog for 14 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va-- Anyone who's ever lost a pet knows how devastating that can be, but for this disabled man in Virginia it's been extra heart-breaking.

Chris Jackson recently lost his his best-friend Jake who served as a faithful service dog for 14 years.

"Get up and cry every morning," Jackson said. "Used to be the first thing that I saw, first thing that I touched, gave me all the love and support that I needed."

But after Jake died, Jackson learned that it could take up to two to three years for a new therapy dog to be placed with him.

Jackson appealed to anyone who could help and help came knocking.

Kayla Wells from a Dallas organization called New Life Individual and Family Services caught a flight from Dallas to Virginia and surprised Jackson on Easter with a new service dog.

"Mr. Jackson, how are you doing? This is Nala, she's all yours," Wells said.

Jackson cried and thanked Wells for her generosity.

"You gonna let me be your daddy?" Jackson said.

"She's probably one of the best dogs in our program ever," Wells said. "I know Mr. Jackson will take extremely good care of her."

What a great example of love and giving, the real reason for the Easter season.