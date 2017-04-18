2016 Tax Day Flood: one year later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - You know it's bad when every time it rains, everyone just kind of figures Meyerland flooded!

These days, drive around Braes Bayou and you will see homes lifted about three feet off the ground and a virtual sea of "For Sale" signs. It's all thanks to the 17 inches of water left by the torrential down pour exactly one year ago.

Never fear, Harris County is here. The Flood Control District is spending millions to expand the 31-mile Braes Bayou, which will also bring in new green space and bike trails, along with reducing flood risks.

But for now, here's to hoping Mother Nature takes it easy on the Bayou City for a while.