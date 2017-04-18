Criminology professor gives insight into possible mindset of Facebook killer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Dr. Everette Penn studies the mindsets of murderers as a criminology professor at the University of Houston-Clear Lake, but the murder video posted to Facebook over the weekend was unlike any case he'd ever seen.

"This is entirely new," Penn said. "This idea of seeing a crime take place, a heinous crime such as murder, and then actually film it on Facebook is something new."

Penn adds the suspect Steve Stephens didn't follow normal patterns in some respects.

"You're most likely to be murdered by someone you've come in contact with," Penn said. "That's what makes this so unusual, that not only is this person someone who committed this heinous act, but to a stranger, an elderly stranger. He then had it put on social media."

Penn said the most important thing for people to do is to follow the see something, say something rule. If you notice someone having anger management issues, notify authorities in hopes to prevent future issues.