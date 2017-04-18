Drake accuses hotel racial profiling, other mishaps during Coachella 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIO, Calif-- In case you haven't heard all the things that went wrong during Coachella over the weekend, we've got the mashup of music mishaps.

One day before hip-hop rapper Drake made a surprise onstage appearance with rapper Future, he accused the ritzy resort known as the Madison Club of alleged racial profiling.

Drake was a guest of the resort and posted his frustration to Instagram.

"The most offensive place I have ever stayed at in my life with staff who pick and choose who they are going to accommodate," said Drake.

The rapper has since deleted the post and the club has been silent.

Silence was also golden during a performance by the band Radiohead.

The sound dropped out completely just after three songs into the band's performance, forcing them to walk off the stage twice.

One artist did come out unscathed from the rough weekend.

Fans said Lady Gaga's performance was flawless.

Looks like Lady Gaga was the cure in all of the Coachella craziness.