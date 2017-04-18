Flash Flood Watch across greater Houston area until 4 p.m.

WEATHER UPDATES: Flash Flood Watch across Houston until 4 p.m.

HOUSTON — The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the city of Houston until 4:00pm.

This means conditions will be such that any storms forming in our area during this period may cause flash flooding.

Houston residents should be prepared for flash flooding by:

  • Ensuring they stay up-to-date with changing conditions
  • Making sure emergency alerts are enabled on their mobile devices
  • Setting their NOAA Weather Radios to “Alert” mode
  • Begin planning for the impact of flash flooding, which may mean delaying or canceling outdoor activities.