Flash Flood Watch across greater Houston area until 4 p.m.
HOUSTON — The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the city of Houston until 4:00pm.
This means conditions will be such that any storms forming in our area during this period may cause flash flooding.
Houston residents should be prepared for flash flooding by:
- Ensuring they stay up-to-date with changing conditions
- Making sure emergency alerts are enabled on their mobile devices
- Setting their NOAA Weather Radios to “Alert” mode
- Begin planning for the impact of flash flooding, which may mean delaying or canceling outdoor activities.