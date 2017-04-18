Inside Story: World’s worst dog right here in Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- The worst dog in Houston has officially been announced.

8-year-old- Waffles has claimed the worst dog title by Houstonia Magazine.

Speaking of early Christmas presents... Waffles got a new shirt that more than adequately describes her whole life. 🦀🐶 A post shared by Katharine Ermis (@kshilcutt) on Dec 24, 2016 at 3:27pm PST

“She's pretty awful, she acts out when she is unhappy. She communicates through pooping on your pillow in the middle of the day when you’re gone, or waking up in the middle of the day to pee on you. She hates all of my friends and hates everyone that comes over here,” owner Katharine Schilcutt said.

Current mood A post shared by Katharine Ermis (@kshilcutt) on Sep 1, 2016 at 7:14am PDT

A few other funny things to know about Waffles, she hates regular pet toys and only eats one kind of treat.

When it comes to food the trashier the better.

Waffles doesn't like her dry food. So I scrambled some eggs and mixed it all together in an attempt to trick her. It did not work. A post shared by Katharine Ermis (@kshilcutt) on Dec 29, 2016 at 6:59am PST

Despite Waffle's awful demeanor the angry pooch has garnered quite a following on Instagram.

Waffles says, "Happy first day of spring, y'all." A post shared by Katharine Ermis (@kshilcutt) on Mar 20, 2017 at 4:21pm PDT

Maybe there's hope afterall.