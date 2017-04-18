McDonald’s manager arrested after allegedly issuing fake “Big Mac” refunds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WISCONSIN-- A McDonald's store manager is accused of stealing almost $4,000 from a suburban Milwaukee location by issuing fake "Bic Mac" refunds.

Mary Ruelle's supervisor first became suspicious when he saw refunds coming in for over $30 and some even over $200. The refunds appeared at the beginning of this year and continued until the end of March.

Mcdonald's refunds are usually issued for a couple of dollars.

The supervisor then watched the surveillance video and caught the woman authorizing refunds for food that was never returned, then taking the money directly from the register.

So how much money exactly did Ruelle allegedly steal?

$3,827.17, which is equivalent to 1,071 Big Macs.

If convicted, the former manager will face up to a year and a half behind bars or up to $10,000 in fines.