Neighbors say HOA should do more about gators

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Folks in one Fort Bend County neighborhood are thankful for some peace and quiet this evening, after a Texas game warden got this 10-foot gator out of a homeowner's yard.

Neighbors in the Old Orchard Park neighborhood say the gators are a nuisance and the homeowners association isn't doing enough.

One homeowner thinks there should be signs warning about the nearby gators, because children who play in the area are at risk of being attacked.

The homeowners association did not respond for a comment before our deadline.

For now, residents are just glad today's gator has moved on.