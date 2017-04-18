× President George H.W. Bush hospitalized for “mild case of pneumonia”

HOUSTON — President George H.W. Bush has been admitted to the hospital, his spokesperson, Jim McGrath, has confirmed.

Bush is receiving treatment at the Houston Methodist Hospital in the Texas Medical Center.

McGrath says he was treated for a mild case of pneumonia and is now doing fine. He released the following statement Tuesday afternoon:

President George H. W. Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Friday for observation due to a persistent cough that prevented him from getting proper rest. It was subsequently determined he had a mild case of pneumonia, which was treated and has been resolved. President Bush is in very good spirits and is being held for further observation while he regains his strength.

In January, the former president was admitted to the hospital after experiencing shortness of breath, due to pneumonia, and was temporarily admitted in the intensive care unit after being sedated for a procedure. Former First Lady Barbara Bush was also admitted to be checked out for fatigue and coughing at that time.

