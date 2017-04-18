Stuck in a pickle! Dog named Pickle gets head stuck in jar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Talk about being in a pickle.

A dog in Fort Worth was roaming around a neighborhood for four days with a plastic jar stuck on his head. A neighbor spotted the pooch and took to social media asking neighbors to help track him down before it was too late.

With hardly any air and unable to get food or water, the dog's days were numbered the longer he wandered.

"The dog could have dehydrated, probably starved," Fort Worth Animal Control Officer Randal Mize said. "Clearly there was a little bit of oxygen that the dog obviously had."

The community and Fort Worth Animal Care and Control took to the streets to find the poor pup, and they eventually did, finally getting the jar off.

"The dog almost passed out, just because I'm assuming it just got a fresh breath of air," Mize said. "The dog was pretty tired, pretty worn out."

They named the dog Pickle, and rightfully so.

No one knows where Pickle came from or how he got his head stuck in the jar. The people who helped save Pickle from his are now looking for a place he can call home.

"Once the dog gets up to health then we'll hopefully be able to find a forever home for the animal," Mize said.

Let's just hope Pickle doesn't get himself into any more pickles.