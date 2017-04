Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAMPA, Fla-- R&B singer and actor Chris Brown just can't seem to stay out of trouble.

The 27-year-old is being accused of sucker punching a photographer inside Club AJA during an after party.

Tampa Police Department said the photographer, 28-year-old Bennie Vines suffered a minor laceration to his lip when he was punched for allegedly taking photos.

By the time authorities arrived on scene, Brown was gone.

So far, Brown has not responded to the allegations.