Thief steals rainbow flag from Plano church, replaces it with U.S. flag

PLANO, Texas -- After the Jewish Community Center burnings and vandalisms you would think that stealing from a church on Easter would be out of the question.

Well, think again.

A rainbow flag that's been flying in front of the Community Unitarian Universalist Church in Plano since last October was stolen over the Easter weekend.

"It's just basically a sign of inclusivity," the Reverend Patrick Price of the CUUC said of the flag. "But it's also, I think, for some people a symbol of otherness if they aren't familiar with what is actually intended."

The flag thief replaced the rainbow flag with an American one and left a note.

"The person leaving it basically said they disagreed with the flag we had up so they took it down, and put up another flag, and said you can take that down if you don't like it," said Rev. Price. "I'm an Air Force veteran. To use that as sort of a patriotism litmus test is ridiculous."

Price also pointed out that replacing the flag took some serious doing.

"They did it really well, so it's great, and they put up a nice flag. So we're gonna keep it if they don't mind."

Alongside it, they'll fly a brand new rainbow flag they'd already purchased to replace the old one.

Safe to say the Reverend isn't too upset about what happened, but he does wish it had gone a little differently.

"There doesn't seem to be much maliciousness, only fear, I think, or misunderstanding," said Price. "I wish they'd come and had a conversation instead of taking it into their own hands."