Win tickets to Tim Mathis’ 420 Comedy Show at Joke Joint Houston

It’s tax season, but relax…and breathe a little! The CW39 is handing out a pair of tickets to see the 420 Comedy Show at the Joke Joint Houston.

Laugh the stress away with host Tim Mathis and a hilarious lineup of comedic geniuses including headliner Jon Stringer.

The following Facebook post has information on how to enter our drawing (Hint: Tag a friend in the post’s comment section):

The show is Thursday at 8 p.m.

The winner and guest must be 18 years or older to attend. Tickets must be picked up at the CW 39 Houston studio at 7700 Westpark Drive before 4 p.m. Thursday.

Click here for more information about the show and to purchase additional tickets.