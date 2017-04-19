× 3 charged in robbery, fatal shooting of man in North Shore area

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Three man have been charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a man during a robbery in east Harris County.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Amir Yarbrough, Quincy Thomas and Tyre Hartley met with Marquiet Davis Wednesday in the parking lot of a Carl’s Jr. restaurant at 15236 Wallisville Rd.

Davis, 29, was alone in a vehicle when Yarbrough and Thomas got inside. Yarbrough shot Davis and Thomas grabbed a bag on the front seat of the vehicle, investigators said. Davis died at the scene.

Yarbrough and Thomas then ran to a white Nissan Sentra, driven by Hartley, and fled the area.

Investigators were able to obtain evidence and eyewitness statements that placed all three suspects at the murder scene.

Yarbrough, Thomas and Hartley are currently being held without bond in The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Detention Facility.