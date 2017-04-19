× HPD: Officer fired after drugs found in home, boyfriend caught selling meth

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating one of its own after several grams of methamphetamine were found inside the home of an accused officer and his live-in boyfriend, court documents said. Both men are facing drug-related charges and have since paid their respective bonds.

HPD confirmed James Daniel Norman, 34, has been relieved of his duties with the police force.

Officers with the HPD narcotics division met with Norman’s romantic partner, 27-year-old Abelino Lemm, at the suspects’ townhome in the Yorktown Apartment Complex of southwest Houston as a part of a buy bust operation on April 4.

Lemm unknowingly handed an undercover officer 59 grams of methamphetamine in exchange for $1,200 during the buy bust, according to court documents.

Investigators said the agent found two glass pipes on a coffee table in the suspects’ livingroom, a blue container with 4.42 grams of meth on a computer desk and several little bags under the desk, which suggested the men had been selling narcotics.

The police department said mail addressed to Norman was also found in the home, and the officer was taken in for questioning.

During the interview, court documents said Norman admitted to smoking meth and consuming gamma-hydroxybutyric acid — commonly referred to as GHB — earlier that day. He allegedly also told investigators about a purple container, which had more drugs, inside the home.

Officers confiscated a total 5.10 grams of confirmed methamphetamine from the house, the police report said.

Lemm was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, and Norman was hit with drug possession charges.

Lemm’s bond was set at $20,000, and Norman’s was set at $10,000.