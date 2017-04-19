Immigrants staying in Mexico, not coming to U.S.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEXICO - President Trump just completed 100 days in office and as he promised illegal immigration has been dropping. The number of arrests along the U.S.-Mexico border is down. And now the U.N. says more immigrants are seeking asylum in Mexico rather than cross into the U.S.

The number of Central Americans applying for refugee status in Mexico spiked in 2016 by 156 percent compared to 2015.

People in Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras have been fleeing violence in their countries for years. In light of President Trump's hard-line stance on immigration, many are now looking to Mexico for a new home, rather than passing through to the U.S.

The U.S. is adding 5,000 border agents along Mexico's north border and Mexico is tripling the number of workers on their southern border to process all the people applying for asylum.

Looks as if President Trump's message is having an effect.