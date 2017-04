Richard Simmons breaks his silence after recent hospitalization

“We all think we should always be able to solve our problems all by ourselves and sometimes it’s just bigger than we are,” Simmons wrote in his post. “I reached out and I hope you will too. I’m sure there are people in your life who love and care for you and would do anything to help you with the challenges you face. Just knowing you care has already made me feel better. Hope to see you again soon.”

Simmons posted a photo of himself from 2014, along with the message.

Last month, Los Angeles police paid a visit to Simmons’ home to investigate an allegation he was being held against his will. Authorities found nothing suspicious and said Simmons was fine. The podcast “Missing Richard Simmons,” created by Dan Taberski, a man who claims to be a former friend and client of Simmons, also renewed interest in Simmons’ welfare.