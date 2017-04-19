× Search for missing UH student continues

HOUSTON — Texas EquuSearch continued its search Wednesday morning for a University of Houston student several weeks following his disappearance from the northwest Harris County area.

An Vinh Nguyen, 27, was last seen on March 31.

Officials said he was driving a orange 2016 Jeep Renegade with visible dent on the back passenger door and Texas license plate HJB-5077.

Nguyen was wearing a light-shaded, yellow-colored t-shirt.

Anyone with information regarding his disappearance is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-755-7427 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.