Texas ranks as best state to survive a zombie apocalypse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- According to a new summary by Task and Purpose, there are five top states to live in to improve your chances of surviving a zombie apocalypse.

Lucky for Texans, the Lone Star State is ranked number one.

Texas gun laws played a huge part in claiming the top spot.

With 16 military bases across the state and the second largest concentration of veterans in America, survivalists can find a safe place to hunker down and ride out the Z-storm.

If you're not in Texas, other cities at the top of the list included Wyoming, Colorado, California and Virginia.

Looks like being a Texan just got a whole lot better.